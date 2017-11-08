‘I almost cried’ – Alex Iwobi on scoring Nigeria’s winner against Zambia

Alex Iwobi has revealed that he ‘almost cried’ after scoring Nigeria’s winner against Zambia in a Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying game on October 7.

The Super Eagles needed a victory against Wedson Nyirenda’s side to book their place in the Mundial and the Arsenal winger’s goal in the 73rd minute ensured the West Africans giants booked their passage with a game to spare.

And ahead of Gernot Rohr’s charges dead rubber clash against Algeria on Friday, the 21-year-old relived the feeling after the ball went in and says he was ‘proud’ to have brought so much joy to millions of Nigerians.

“When I actually scored the moment was crazy, I remember running off celebrating,” Iwobi told Arsenal website.

"I almost cried, I actually almost cried to see how the fans were reacting, to see my mum and dad in the stands; it was just an amazing feeling.



