Alonso 'definitely' wants to return to Indy 500

Fernando Alonso vowed to return to the Indy 500 after a cruel retirement cost him on Sunday.

The Spanish McLaren-Honda-Andretti driver showed his class, at one point leading, but retired from seventh in the closing stages as his car suffered from engine failure.

Alonso, who missed the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, finished 24th as Takuma Sato claimed victory.

But the 35-year-old would like to return in the future, saying he still had a desire to win the famous race.

"Definitely, yes," Alonso said, via ESPN, when asked if he was hungry to return.

"Obviously, if I come back here, at least I know how everything is. It will not be the first time I do restarts, pitstops; all these kinds of things. So it will be an easier adaptation.

"Let's see what happens in the following years. I need to keep pursuing this challenge, because winning the Indy 500 is not completed."

Alonso was left upset by his inability to finish the race, but took plenty out of the experience.

"Obviously it's disappointing not to finish the race because every race you compete, you want to be at the chequered flag. But today that was not possible," he said.

"The last two weeks have been a great experience. I came here basically to prove myself and to challenge myself. I know that I can be as quick as anyone in an F1 car; I didn't know if I can be as quick as anyone in an IndyCar.

"It was nice to have this competitive feeling – even leading the Indy 500. I was passing, watching the tower, and saw the 29 on top of it."