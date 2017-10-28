Alonso claims McLaren have 'best car' in Mexico

McLaren have had their fair share of problems in recent years, but Fernando Alonso was in buoyant mood following qualifying in Mexico.

Fernando Alonso has frequently been left exasperated by the performance of his McLaren, but made the bold claim that the team had the "best car on track" in the Mexican Grand Prix qualifying sessions.

Although McLaren's problems with their Honda engines have been widely documented, two-time world champion Alonso is hugely encouraged by the progress that has been made in other areas.

The Spaniard posted the fifth-fastest time in Q1 on Saturday, before opting against setting a time in Q2 to preserve his tyres - with a hefty grid penalty meaning he was already sure of starting at the back of the grid together with team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Nevertheless, Alonso was hugely positive as he assessed his day's work.

"Today, for the first time in three years, we can be pretty sure that we had the best car on track," the 36-year-old was quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

"The engine is the same. In fact, today we have the previous engine. Yesterday [Friday] we used the new engine but saved it for [the last two races of the season in] Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

"So all the improvements are thanks to the aero and a bit to the suspension parts we've brought over the past races. As of today, or at least today, we have the best car.

"The car was handling incredible. In the corners it has very good grip and it allows you to drive instinctively and easily. [It has been] a spectacular weekend up until now."