Alonso considering all options as patience wanes after McLaren 'embarrassment'

Fernando Alonso is considering all future options as his patience with McLaren wanes after an "embarrassing" retirement at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard won the Formula One title in both 2005 and 2006, but has failed to put together a serious challenge at McLaren, much to his own frustration.

And Alonso had to bow out early with an engine problem at Spa-Francorchamps, earlier calling his car's lack of speed "embarrassing, really embarrassing" and asking that his team did not communicate over the radio.

"[Patience will last] seven or eight more races," he said.

"We will consider all the options out there, but we did a fantastic qualifying, a fantastic start, we won a lot of grands prix in our careers.

"I think my stock value has never been as high as now, seeing the offers that I have, so it's good.

"The team is working a lot. I know the guys have been sleeping very little this weekend so thanks for all the effort."

The 36-year-old has finished only three races this season.