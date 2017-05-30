Alonso named Indy 500 Rookie of the Year

An engine blowout prevented Fernando Alonso from finishing the Indianapolis 500, but he was nevertheless named Rookie of the Year.

Formula One star Alonso's switch to Indy brought sharp global attention onto the race.

Driving for McLaren-Honda-Andretti, Alonso led 27 of the 200 laps, but his race was ended by an engine blowout in the closing stages - a theme consistent with his F1 season with McLaren.

Alonso was ultimately classified 24th. Dale Coyne Racing's Ed Jones was the highest-placed rookie, coming home in a very credible third.

But a media vote determined by a " driver's skill, (b) sportsmanship, (c) accessibility and conduct during the month, and (d) finishing position" led to the choice of Alonso - who reportedly pocketed an extra $300,000 for picking up the award.