Alonso suffers cruel retirement in Indy 500

Fernando Alonso was again let down by a Honda engine as his dream of winning the Indy 500 went up in smoke on Sunday.

Formula One driver Alonso opted to miss the Monaco Grand Prix to participate in the iconic race for McLaren-Honda-Andretti, and showed his class with an impressive display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Spaniard held the lead at one point, but was cruelly forced to retire from seventh position in the closing stages as his car suffered from engine failure.

Alonso has been no stranger to power-unit problems during his time with McLaren, but this latest setback will have surely provided particular pain.

He was quoted as telling ESPN: "I felt the noise, the engine friction and I backed off and saw the smoke.

"I think we deserved to at least finish the race, who knows what position we could have been.

"The whole day has been a very nice experience, the racing was fun, we were leading the race for a couple of laps. [It was] a nice surprise to come here and be able to be competitive."