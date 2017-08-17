Alpine skiing king Hirscher suffers ankle fracture

Marcel Hirscher fractured his left ankle in training on Thursday but will not require surgery, according to the Austrian Ski Association.

The dominant figure in men's alpine skiing, Marcel Hirscher, is set to have his left leg in plaster for six weeks after fracturing his ankle.

Hirscher has won the overall FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup title in each of the past six years, but suffered a setback on Thursday in the first on-snow training of the season.

The Austrian Ski Association confirmed the 28-year-old was hurt when he straddled a slalom gate on the Molltaler Glacier, but will not require surgery.

A statement read: "Hirscher was flown by helicopter to the UKH Salzburg [hospital], where a break was diagnosed.

"According to the current situation, no surgical intervention is necessary, but he has to wear a plaster for six weeks."

Hirscher made light of his misfortune with a Twitter post that showed him lying back on an inflatable mattress holding crutches.

The image was accompanied with the caption: "Time for a break".

It remains to be seen whether Hirscher will be fit in time for the start of the new FIS World Cup season, which begins in Solden at the end of October.