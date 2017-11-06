Altidore 'ambushed' by Red Bulls in red-card altercation, says Vanney

TORONTO — In a game that seemingly had everything, it was one incident off the field that became arguably the defining moment of the match.

Toronto FC lost Sunday's second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls, but advanced on the away goals tiebreaker by virtue of a first-leg 2-1 victory on the road last week.

And while the score line was certainly something to talk about, there were several incidents that made the game, as TFC head coach Greg Vanney said afterwards, "a little bit about soccer and a lot about nonsense."

The Sunday match featured on-field scuffles, hard challenges from both sides, a deflected goal for the Red Bulls and a pair of goals for Toronto that were called back by referee Chris Penso, but the biggest incident happened in the bowels of BMO Field at halftime.

TFC's Jozy Altidore and Sacha Kljestan of the Red Bulls were ejected from the game in the aftermath of a skirmish that happened near the tunnel that leads to the locker rooms. Both players had already seen yellow for their part in an altercation in the 34th minute, and the bad blood spilled its way into the halftime break.

As bizarre as the ejections were, a little gas was thrown onto the fire in the post-match press conference, when Vanney accused the Red Bulls of instigating the off-field fracas.

"From my estimation and what I've heard, Jozy basically got ambushed in the tunnel," Vanney said. "I just have witness accounts, essentially, and we're working on the video of what happened, but Jozy was followed in and basically confronted. He turned around, and my understanding there were four, five, six Red Bulls people all rushing at him, towards him, at the same time."

Sacha Kljestan Jozy Altidore New York Red Bulls Toronto FC More