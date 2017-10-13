Altuve 'couldn't believe it' when Astros acquired Verlander

Jose Altuve admitted he was surprised when the Astros signed six-time MLB All-Star Justin Verlander as Houston prepare to face the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros are a series away from reaching their first World Series since losing to the Chicago White Sox in 2005 as a National League (NL) team and they will send Verlander to the mound for game two, after Dallas Keuchel pitches Friday's opener against the Yankees.

Verlander – an American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner – has been near-perfect since joining Houston from the Detroit Tigers moments before the August 31 waiver-trade deadline.

Houston second baseman Altuve could not believe it when the Astros acquired the 34-year-old ace.

"I remember I was at home that day and my brother told me, 'Hey, we got him', and I was like, 'No, we didn't'. And then he was, 'Yes, we did.' I remember I saw my phone and MLB At Bat said, 'OK, Astros acquire Justin Verlander.' And I couldn't believe it," Altuve said. "I remember we had a day off the next day and I was like, 'I don't want to have a day off, I want to go play now, I want to see Justin with the Astros uniform.'



"So I think that was my feeling, but I know that the other 24 guys in the team felt the same way about getting Justin Verlander. I was so excited and I was like, 'OK, here we go.' It's not a secret that we had a good team before him, before trading for him, but after we did that it's like, 'OK, now we go, now we got everything we need.' And I was really happy we got him."

Altuve is ready to help Houston beat the Yankees after enjoying a banner year. Keuchel will start game one of the ALCS.

"I woke up this morning and I was like, 'Oh, Dallas pitching tonight, this is great,'"Altuve said during Friday's news conference. "And I love when he pitches. He goes out there and he plays a hundred percent every time. He's very professional and he likes to pitch and we like to play behind him."