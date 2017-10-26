Altuve, Stanton named Hank Aaron Award winners

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton were named the winners of the 2017 Hank Aaron Award for their respective leagues on Wednesday.

The Hank Aaron Award was established in 1999 to honour the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record and recognises the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. Fans vote for the winner of the award on MLB.com along with a special panel of Hall of Famers who cast their votes.

"I am very proud of these two young men for their great accomplishments on the field, as well as how they carry themselves off the field," Aaron said in a release. "Not only are Jose and Giancarlo two tremendous baseball talents, but they also are wonderful ambassadors of our great sport and truly epitomise everything that is dear to me about baseball."

Altuve won his second consecutive American League (AL) batting title (third overall) as he hit .346 with 24 home runs and 81 RBIs as the Astros won 101 games and the AL pennant. The 27-year-old was named to his fifth All-Star Game in 2017 and eclipsed the 20-homer mark for the second year in a row.

Stanton is at the opposite end of the spectrum of Altuve, as he looks more like an NFL tight end than a baseball player.

The Marlins slugger batted .281 this season, but more notably he hit 59 home runs and drove in 132 runs. The 59 homers were the most in an MLB season since Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis hit 53 in 2013.

Recent winners of the Aaron Awards include Kris Bryant and David Ortiz (2016); Josh Donaldson and Bryce Harper (2015); Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Trout (2014); Miguel Cabrera and Paul Goldschmidt (2013); Cabrera and Buster Posey (2012); Jose Bautista and Matt Kemp (2011); Bautista and Joey Votto (2010); Derek Jeter and Albert Pujols (2009).