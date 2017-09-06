Aluko can 'make a difference', says Reading’s McShane

The 31-year-old defender is thrilled with the signing of the Super Eagles forward and remains optimistic that he can standout for the Royals

Reading skipper Paul McShane expressed delight with Sone Aluko’s move to the Madejski Stadium this summer.

The Nigeria international joined the Royals from Championship rivals, Fulham on a four-year deal after scoring eight goals in 47 league games for the Cottagers last season.

And McShane who played alongside the 28-year-old forward for Hull City in the 2012/13 season, is pleased to reunite with the former Rangers and Aberdeen forward.

“He [Aluko] is a good lad - I had a great time with him at Hull and then we were split up, I left Hull and he stayed there for another year,” McShane told the club website.

"I’m glad now that he’s here because I think he’s a very, very good player and he can definitely make a difference.

“He’s also a good lad to have around the training ground because he works hard, he’s open and he’s good to talk to. He’s a clever guy, and I’m happy that he’s here," he added.

“It’s important to bring in the right characters that will fit well into the group because I do feel we have a good group here.

“You definitely need to look into people’s characters and attitudes and I think we’ve brought in not only good players, but good personalities and characters.”

The Republic of Ireland international also lauded the attributes of the Nigeria forward, saying: “It might be a relief now because I don’t have to kick him all the time!

"He’s a very good player, very skillful, always playing against Fulham you knew he was a big threat.

“You’d always be looking out for those pockets he’d pick up between the midfield and defence, he was very productive for Fulham so hopefully he can bring that form into Reading and take us to the next level," he concluded.

Jaap Stam’s side are currently placed 11th in the second tier of the English league with seven points from five games.