Alvaro Arbeloa revels in Slaven Bilic's misery, saying 'better late than never'

Slaven Bilic barely had time to clear his desk and collect his P45 before one of his former West Ham United charges was sticking the knife in on Twitter.

Alvaro Arbeloa tweeted 'better late than never' as the news broke that the struggling London club had decided to part ways with the manager who guided them to a seventh-placed finish two seasons ago.

Former Liverpool right-back Arbeloa enjoyed - or perhaps endured - one season at the London Stadium during his final campaign as a professional last term.

It was an ill-fated venture, with the 34-year-old looking well past his best and making only three appearances for West Ham.

The Spaniard is not the first player to have a bad word about a manager who did not pick him very often, but even so his public condemnation of Bilic's ability seemed a little tactless.

Better late than never. https://t.co/JIATfzL9DY — Álvaro Arbeloa (@aarbeloa17) November 6, 2017

That said, Arbeloa has worked under Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti so he should know what he is talking about.

West Ham are in the relegation zone 11 games into the Premier League season, and a succession of humiliating defeats at their new stadium created an increasingly negative atmosphere.

Manchester City and Arsenal both scored five at the London Stadium last term, while a 3-0 defeat to Brighton and 4-1 loss to Liverpool have been low points of this season.

Supporters grew increasingly exasperated with the team's lack of organisation and tactical clarity under Bilic, despite his popularity at the club for his playing days and personal charm.

West Ham announced the appointment of former Everton manager David Moyes on Wednesday morning, though did they did not disclose the length of his contract.

Co-chairman David Sullivan said in a statement: “We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club."