Alvaro Morata helps banish memories of Diego Costa as hat-trick fires champions Chelsea past Stoke

This was supposed to have been the afternoon when Chelsea would regret having fallen out with Diego Costa.



Mark Hughes may like to argue that his club have lost their rough edges but Stoke away is a test of character, of fight and of a will to win. It was a contest Diego would have relished. Instead, Chelsea’s attack was led by a forward, who in the words of his manager, Antonio Conte, is the kind of man you would like your daughter to marry.



Dear, sweet Alvaro Morata, the boy who would turn up on your doorstep with a bunch of flowers, hit a hat-trick and Stoke were routed in their own stadium in a way they have rarely been. After completing his hat-trick, by putting away an assist from Cesar Azpilicueta for the fourth time in his embryonic Chelsea career, he had two more chances to score. He might have had five.



View photos Morata opened his account for the afternoon in the second minute (AFP) More

Stoke contributed plenty to their own demise. When they are talked about it is always with the air that a trip to the Potteries carries with it encounters with dragons and trolls. However, when Stoke defend as abysmally as they did here, they are an all-inclusive holiday with transfers from the airport.



With Kurt Zouma ineligible to play against his parent club and Ryan Shawcross injured, Stoke had a threadbare look about them and were punished accordingly.



View photos Pedro added Chelsea's second goal (Getty Images) More

For Chelsea it was a match played largely in the angular shadow of Atletico Madrid’s new stadium, the Metropolitano, where they will play in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill all began on the bench, although all came on – Cahill because Marcos Alonso was in real danger of getting himself sent off.



All the pre-match debate as to whether these had been sensible risks was washed away in the first 80 seconds. It was time enough for Tiemoue Bakayoko to bring the ball out of defence and for Azpilicueta to launch it long. Like Conte, Hughes had employed three centre-halves but only one, Bruno Martins Indi, was a specialist in the position. The Dutchman failed entirely to read the danger as Morata glided through and brought the ball under control with his first touch and slipped it past Jack Butland with his second.



View photos Morata helped himself to a second (Chelsea FC) More

Read More