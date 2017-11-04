Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea over Manchester United as 'they showed they really wanted me'

Alvaro Morata has revealed he had the chance to join Manchester United over the summer but choose Chelsea as they “demonstrated to me that they really wanted me”.

The Spaniard joined Chelsea in a £70m transfer from Real Madrid last July in what was a club record fee.

Having struggled for game-time in the Spanish capital, Morata was subject to wide interest from across the continent but eventually settled on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite having the chance to join the likes of Manchester United and other European clubs, the forward admits it was Chelsea who really convinced him of taking on a new opportunity.

"Antonio, Michael [Emenalo], Marina [Granovskaia], all of them called me this summer and there was no chance I wasn’t coming to Chelsea,” he said.

"They demonstrated to me that they really wanted me.

"I had the chance to go to Manchester United and other teams in the Premier League.

"The important thing is I’m part of Chelsea and I’m very happy with this and now it’s time to fight for the blue shirt. I want to play well and win with this shirt."

Morata was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer (Getty)

Morata will get the opportunity on Sunday to show United what they missed out on as Chelsea host Jose Mourinho’s men at Stamford Bridge.

The forward heads into the clash with a point to prove having failed to score in his last six games.

