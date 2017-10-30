Alvaro Morata moves to play down departure fears, saying he would he happy to sign 10-year deal with Chelsea

Álvaro Morata used the pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's game with Roma to clarify a few points he made in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport - REUTERS

Álvaro Morata has been forced to allay fears that Chelsea have yet another unhappy striker on their hands and even went as far as talking himself into claiming he would sign a 10-year contract with the club.

Ahead of the Champions League Group C clash against Roma, Morata sparked concern among Chelsea fans that the club could soon have another Diego Costa situation on their hands.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea’s record signing Morata was quoted as saying he misses Italy and should never have left Juventus, and describing London as “too much stress.”

The remarks had a distinct echo of the interviews Costa used to give to the Spanish press about missing life in Madrid before eventually forcing through a return to Atlético Madrid.

Having joined Juventus from Real Madrid and spent two seasons in Italy before the La Liga club activated a buy-back clause to re-sign him, Morata told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I arrived [in Italy] feeling like a boy and I returned feeling like a true player. I should never have left Italy and Juve. I really miss Italy. My wife would like to live in Spain; I'd like to live in Italy.”

Morata then appeared to leave how long he intends to stay at Chelsea open to interpretation. Asked how he finds London, Morata replied: “I’m fine. I live in downtown Chelsea. What fascinates me about London is its multi-ethnicity, the coexistence of cultures and religions, but I do not see myself living here for very long. It's too big, too much stress, too much of a metropolis.”

Morata has been a hit since arriving from Juventus and the Chelsea fans will not want to see a repeat of the situation that saw Diego Costa return to Atlético Madrid after just three seasons Credit: Getty Images More