Alvaro Morata reveals three reasons he chose Chelsea after failed Manchester United move

Alvaro Morata has revealed he was in contact with Antonio Conte about a move to Chelsea as early as last spring, before Manchester United’s interest in him ever became apparent.

The Spaniard looked set for a move to Old Trafford until United signed Romelu Lukaku, leaving Conte free to bring Morata to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth around £70m.

Conte missed out on coaching Morata at Juventus after leaving for the Italy job in the summer of 2014 when the striker arrived from Real Madrid, something the 25-year-old had always wanted.

Therefore, when Conte came calling again, Morata insisted that Chelsea was always his first choice, despite it looking like he would join another former manager in Jose Mourinho.

“I came here because there was a coach like Antonio Conte,” Morata told Gazetta dello Sport. “We started talking about my eventual transfer last spring and I finally came to London.

“I'm in debt with Conte. He had taken me for Juve and then left for Italy. When I knew he wanted me, I didn't think twice.”

He also revealed that other than Conte, the collection of Spaniards already in west London and wife Alice’s desire to live in the capital were vital in his choice of clubs.

“There were a number of favourable situations,” he added. “The first was the coach: I knew Conte and I had no trouble finding myself in his football ideas. The second is the environment: I was very well received by my companions.

“The presence of a Spanish enclave, with Azplicueta, Alonso, Fabregas and Pedro, made things simpler. The third is my wife Alice Campello: she followed me to London.”