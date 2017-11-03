Alvaro Morata vs Romelu Lukaku Why has their form dipped and what do they need to do to recover?
Alvaro Morata
Why has his form dipped?
Morata has gone six games without a goal since scoring against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He suffered a hamstring problem in that game and was forced off in the following defeat to Manchester City. The injury has undoubtedly set Morata back and he has not looked completely comfortable since returning. The Spaniard has admitted that he must come to terms with the more physical nature of the Premier League and it has been noticeable that he has spent more time on the floor asking for free-kicks since the goals have dried up.
What does he need to do to recover?
Keep going. Morata proved what a class act he is before the injury with seven goals for his new club and there is no doubt that he will start hitting the back of the net again soon. His understanding with Eden Hazard has looked promising at stages in recent weeks and the duo have the ability to cut teams apart together. Morata must not let his head drop or start becoming too preoccupied with the fact defenders can get away with trying to rough him up. He must stay on his feet foot and show more of a willingness to give a bit back to his marker, rather than looking towards the referee.
Is his place in the first team secure?
Until January, yes. It has been clear for quite some time that Antonio Conte does not think Michy Batshuayi is up to leading the line on his own against the best defenders in the Premier League and in Europe. Certainly, until January, Morata will remain Conte’s first-choice striker, but his place could come under greater pressure if Chelsea are successful in their attempts to sign a new striker in the next transfer window. Conte wants a target man who can play alongside or instead of Morata and the club are actively drawing up a list of potential signings. Matt Law
Romelu Lukaku
Why has his form dipped?
It was unrealistic to think Lukaku was going to continue scoring at the same rate after 11 goals in 10 games and his failure to find the net in the past six matches has largely coincided with United creating less chances, the loss of Paul Pogba to injury, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s sharp drop in form and a more cautious approach from Jose Mourinho against better opposition such as Liverpool and Spurs. United were having an average of 18.8 shots in their opening five league matches. That has dropped to an average of 10.6 in their last five.
What does he need to do to recover?
Let’s be clear, Lukaku is not in some sort of personal crisis. He is still impacting matches, as he proved with his assist for Anthony Martial’s goal against Tottenham, but he has had half as many touches in the penalty area in the past six matches as he did in his first 10 and has, at times, looked too isolated. That is also a support issue. With Mkhitaryan poor of late, would Lukaku not benefit from having the pace and penetration of Martial and Marcus Rashford playing either side of him, especially with Pogba sidelined? A goal against former club Chelsea, who wanted to re-sign him this summer, would do his confidence no harm, not least given his reputation for being ineffective in big games.
Is his place in the team secure?
Mourinho has already described Lukaku as “untouchable” and made it clear that, at least until Zlatan Ibrahimovic is available again, the Belgian will not be rested. Lukaku might benefit from the extra competition for his place Ibrahimovic’s return will provide although neither are likely to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench. Mourinho has so far resisted the temptation to play Rashford and Martial in tandem together but it would pose a different threat up front and add a lot more pace than United currently have. James Ducker