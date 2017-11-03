Alvaro Morata vs Romelu Lukaku Why has their form dipped and what do they need to do to recover?

Alvaro Morata

Why has his form dipped?

Morata has gone six games without a goal since scoring against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He suffered a hamstring problem in that game and was forced off in the following defeat to Manchester City. The injury has undoubtedly set Morata back and he has not looked completely comfortable since returning. The Spaniard has admitted that he must come to terms with the more physical nature of the Premier League and it has been noticeable that he has spent more time on the floor asking for free-kicks since the goals have dried up.

Alvaro Morata in action for Chelsea Credit: REUTERS More

What does he need to do to recover?

Keep going. Morata proved what a class act he is before the injury with seven goals for his new club and there is no doubt that he will start hitting the back of the net again soon. His understanding with Eden Hazard has looked promising at stages in recent weeks and the duo have the ability to cut teams apart together. Morata must not let his head drop or start becoming too preoccupied with the fact defenders can get away with trying to rough him up. He must stay on his feet foot and show more of a willingness to give a bit back to his marker, rather than looking towards the referee.