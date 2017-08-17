How Alves snub ensured Man City went from Van Dijk & Bonucci to Jonny Evans

Manchester City went into this summer looking for a strong, experienced defender capable of standing in for Vincent Kompany and mentoring John Stones, but having chased Virgil van Dijk and Leonardo Bonucci, they are now hoping to complete a move for Jonny Evans before the transfer window closes on August 31.

City's transfer plans have changed constantly throughout the summer, though Dani Alves' last-minute decision to snub Pep Guardiola and join Paris Saint-Germain has proven a major blow with wide-reaching consequences.

At the start of the summer City had intended, ideally, to sign nine players. The priorities were four new full-backs, Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Alexis Sanchez. A centre-back and Kylian Mbappe (or an alternative forward, such as Ousmane Dembele) were regarded as extras which could and would be affected by other incomings and outgoings.

As revealed by Goal in early June, Southampton's Van Dijk had been identified as the top target for centre-back, though the pursuit of Mbappe was one of the factors which would have a bearing on the money City could spend.

In an early setback to the Blues' plans, however, the Dutchman elected to join Liverpool. Though that move remains on ice, City sources have long stressed they will not go back in for the former Celtic man.

Then, having initially not expected to be able to prise Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, City sprang into action once it became known that the Italy international was keen to move on.

Talks were initiated with Bonucci's representatives in July, though it was made clear that he prioritised a move to AC Milan so he could be close to Turin and therefore be better able to take care of his son, who fell ill last year.

Bonucci remained in talks with City but was asking for around £180,000 per week, much more than he eventually accepted at San Siro. City believed that to be an attempt to best care for his son in the event he decided to relocate to England.

City were planning for the arrival of Dani Alves in Manchester as they learned Bonucci would, indeed, join Milan. The Brazil right-back emerged as an option for City in April and agreed a two-year contract in June, before he negotiated his exit from Juventus on the premise that he wanted to work with Guardiola and play in the Premier League.

Alves met with Guardiola in Barcelona, where they discussed City's transfer plans, one day before he initiated talks with PSG. City officials in Manchester were unmoved by the reports, insisting that Alves would be joining them on their flight to the United States a week down the line.

Indeed, City had already promised journalists a sit-down interview with Alves in Los Angeles, such was their confidence that he would honour his verbal agreement. The official City website had also prepared an array of content, in preparation for his announcement.

Those same City officials only discovered Alves' change of heart on the day his wife posted Instagram pictures of the two arriving in Paris.

