Guardiola's challenge to Premier League leaders Man City

Calling Manchester City "perfect" after their midweek win over Napoli does not mean Pep Guardiola will stop asking for more from his team.

Pep Guardiola claims there would be no point staying at Manchester City if he did not think he could improve his players anymore.

City have stormed to the top of the Premier League with an unbeaten and goal-laden start to the campaign, while Tuesday's 2-1 win over Napoli made it three out of three in the Champions League.

Guardiola labelled last weekend's 7-2 demolition of Stoke City as the best performance of his tenure and praised his players as "perfect" after beating Serie A frontrunners Napoli.

Nevertheless, speaking at a news conference ahead of City's home match against Burnley on Saturday, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss made no bones over expecting more from his in-form squad.

"I said many times over the last weeks, we played good in the last games but always we can improve," Guardiola said.

"That is the reason why we are here – if we believe that it's done it makes no sense to keep going, to stay.

"Always we can do better. Hopefully we can maintain that level in the next games."

Having struggled on the road last season, Burnley started this term by beating champions Chelsea, while they also took a share of the spoils at Liverpool and Tottenham before edging Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.

"What they do, they do really well. They are masters at attacking the channels, the second balls and set-pieces. They always defend with a lot of people in the box," Guardiola said.

"It is so complicated to attack them because they are physically strong. We have to try to be dynamic, play quick and take an advantage because when they score goals, after they defend really well and it is so complicated to score goals.