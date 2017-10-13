I am 'very proud' of Mohamed Salah - Liverpool's Klopp

The 25-year-old was the hero as the Pharaohs qualified for the World Cup after a 27-year absence and the Reds’ gaffer is pleased with his heroics

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is ‘very proud’ of Mohamed Salah after the winger helped Egypt qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

The Pharaohs had not featured in the showpiece for 27 years but the Kops forward scored twice including a 95th minute penalty against Congo to send Hector Cuper's side to Russia next summer.

"Very proud. Did anybody see the six-minute video summary of the game?" Klopp told club website.

"I never saw a celebration like this for 1-0 after 60 minutes - I thought it was a Golden Goal in a World Cup final!

"Then, after 87 minutes they made the equaliser, obviously not a nice moment. Then, 94 minutes, I never saw a celebration of a penalty like this until someone said, 'by the way, we still have to score'.

"I nearly had a heart attack, I thought I had to go down there and take the situation. But he did it and I would say in this moment he is our No.1 penalty taker.

"That pressure was unbelievable, he did really well, and after 27 years it’s fantastic news for Egypt.

"That's a really good generation that they have there and they should go to the World Cup but, how it always is, first you have to be qualified. Now they are there it's obviously a good moment."