‘I am ready for the competition’- Moses unfazed by Zappacosta arrival

With the presence of another wing-back at Stamford Bridge, the Nigeria international is ready to fight for a place in Antonio Conte's squad

Victor Moses is not bothered following the arrival of Davide Zappacosta to Chelsea, and he is ready to fight for his place in the first team.

The Blues signed the Italian from Torino for a fee of £23 million on the transfer deadline to bolster the right-wing-back.

And the former Liverpool player is looking forward to the ‘competition’ with the 25-year-old as he is prepared ‘to take on anyone.’

“I am ready for the competition. We needed more players, to be honest,’' Moses told London Evening Standard.

“We have a lot of games to play this season. You can’t expect to play 60 games or so.

"I’m ready to take on anyone that is coming here. I just want to play my football.”

The Nigerian is delighted with the trust reposed in him by the Antonio Conte who gave him a chance to play regular football with the Blues.

“My game has changed and it’s all down to the manager, he gave me the confidence to play in the position," he continued.

“I’m enjoying my football and I just want to say thanks to him, really. It is always good for a player when a manager believes in you.

“It gives you the belief to go out on the pitch and express yourself. I just want to pay him back and do my best to help the team.

“I feel like I belong. After last season, I feel a lot more comfortable now. I’m home, I’m playing for my club now.”