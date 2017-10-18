Amanda Staveley expected to make formal Newcastle United offer as takeover edges closer

Amanda Staveley’s takeover of Newcastle United has moved a step closer after it emerged she is expected to make a formal bid to buy the club in the next few weeks.

Current owner Mike Ashley released a statement earlier this week confirming that he wants to sell and hopes to have completed a deal before the end of the year. While that merely confirmed what has been widely known since June, it has increased the sense of urgency surrounding the negotiations given the limited time scale.

That has not discouraged Staveley and there has been steady progress made behind the scenes since she first met club officials after Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool back on October 1st.

Telegraph Sport revealed details of that meeting, as well as confirmation of Staveley’s interest and it is thought a deal is moving closer all the time.

Significantly, it is believed she is also keen to conclude talks before Christmas so that she can release more funds for manager Rafa Benitez to spend in the January window in order to strengthen the first team squad.

Mike Ashley wants to sell the club Credit: Getty images More