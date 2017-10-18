Amanda Staveley expected to make formal Newcastle United offer as takeover edges closer
Amanda Staveley’s takeover of Newcastle United has moved a step closer after it emerged she is expected to make a formal bid to buy the club in the next few weeks.
Current owner Mike Ashley released a statement earlier this week confirming that he wants to sell and hopes to have completed a deal before the end of the year. While that merely confirmed what has been widely known since June, it has increased the sense of urgency surrounding the negotiations given the limited time scale.
That has not discouraged Staveley and there has been steady progress made behind the scenes since she first met club officials after Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool back on October 1st.
Telegraph Sport revealed details of that meeting, as well as confirmation of Staveley’s interest and it is thought a deal is moving closer all the time.
Significantly, it is believed she is also keen to conclude talks before Christmas so that she can release more funds for manager Rafa Benitez to spend in the January window in order to strengthen the first team squad.
Communication between Ashley’s team and Staveley has been happening regularly over the last fortnight or so, according to sources in the City, and it is understood it has been conducted in a mood of positivity.
Ashley’s attempts to sell the club seem genuine and Staveley’s interest has gradually hardened after she realised Newcastle have vast untapped potential, even in a league as competitive as the Premier League.
The presence of a manager like Benitez at St James’ Park is also extremely attractive to her as it means the new owners would already have a world class coach in place.
The main stumbling block to the proposed takeover remains the asking price and this has not been discussed in any sort of detail yet.
Reports have indicated that Staveley believes an offer of around £300m is reasonable, but that would appear to be short of Ashley’s own valuation of a club be bought for around £130m in 2007. The Sport Shop billionaire has put in around the same amount in the form of interest free loans over the course of the last decade and wants to recoup his money, as well as make a profit if he can.
He has been deliberately vague when talking about an asking price, but Ashley has previously valued the business at as much as £450m.
Staveley, though, has the financial backing of her PCP Capital Partners firm, which has access to around £30billion of Middle Eastern wealth, and news of the progress being made will delight Newcastle supporters who have been desperate to see the back of Ashley for years.