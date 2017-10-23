Who is Amanda Staveley? Newcastle United’s potential new owner profiled

The future of Newcastle United is currently up in the air after owner Mike Ashley officially put the Premier League club up for sale.

It is not yet known who will take over from Ashley at the helm of the Tyneside club, but one candidate who has been heavily linked with the Magpies is entrepeneur Amanda Staveley.

The 44-year-old is said to be in the process of implementing a takeover of the Magpies worth in the region of £300-400 million, so, as the speculation swirls around St James' Park, Goal takes a look at what we know about one of the leading candidates.

WHO IS AMANDA STAVELEY?

Amanda Staveley is a British businesswoman and is currently a senior partner with the financial advisory firm PCP Capital Partners.