Amapakabo thrilled with fresh El Kanemi Warriors challenge

The Borno Army new tactician has expressed delight at his new task of coaching the Maiduguri outfit next season

New El Kanemi Warriors coach, Imama Amapakabo is relishing the opportunity to coach in northern Nigeria for the first time in his career.

The former Enugu Rangers gaffer was named manager of the Maiduguri outfit ahead of the 2017-18 season and he expresses delight at his new adventure.

“I told everyone that I was glad to be there having worked in the south for some years now I felt it was time for me to move to the north to see the terrain over there too,” Amapakabo told Goal.

"I will say I am pleased with the reception and the whole arrangement. I will do my best as a coach and I am expecting others in the club to contribute their part too.

“The objective is to return El Kanemi back to the top. We have the machinery to get the job done. We shall start work almost immediately and the emphasis will be on raising a formidable team that will be able to compete from the beginning to the end of the season.

“I am here for a purpose and I hope to leave with most of the target realized,” he concluded.