AmaZulu 1-2 Orlando Pirates: Thabiso Kutumela inspires Bucs to victory in MDC

Kutumela shone for the Bucs reserve team in their first match of the 2017/18 MDC season

Orlando Pirates defeated AmaZulu 2-1 in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) match at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaaneers were the better side in the opening stages of the encounter and they took the lead through Thabiso Kutumela.

The former South Africa youth international made it 1-0 to Pirates after AmaZulu goakeeper Mpendulo Dlamini spilled a ferocious shot from Ricardo Lourenco effort.

AmaZulu then pressed the Buccaneers, but keeper Tsebo Tsotetsi pulled off good saves to deny Usuthu, who were looking to equalize.

Lourenco was working hard for Bucs in midfield - threading passes as he stamped his authority in the middle of the park.

The Buccaneers managed to contain hosts in the closing stages of the first-half and Pirates were leading 1-0 at the interval.

Saketso Moremi replaced Yusuf Maart, who was promoted to the Pirates first team last season, four minutes into the second-half.

The visitors managed to double their lead two minutes after the half-hour mark following some good work by Freddie Hlalele.

The winger played a good cross for Kutumela, who fired past AmaZulu keeper Dlamini from close range to make it 2-0 for Pirates.

However, Usuthu pulled one back five minutes later after the Bucs defence was exposed and they were punished by the home side.

Sandile Khumalo made it 2-1 from a set piece with a good header as the Pirates defence was caught ball watching.

The hosts then pushed forward in numbers in search of the equalizing goal in the closing stages of the encounter.

However, the visitors' defence which was marshalled by Sam Nkomo managed to contain AmaZulu and Pirates ran out 2-1 winners.



