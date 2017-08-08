AmaZulu appoint Cavin Johnson as their new head coach

Uusuthu recently returned to the elite league after successfully purchasing Thanda Royal Zulu's PSL status

AmaZulu have officially announced Cavin Johnson as their new head coach ahead of the 2017/18 PSL season.

Johnson had been without a job since Platinum Stars decided against renewing his contract at the end of June 2017.

Usuthu took to their social media platforms to announce his arrival, less than two weeks before the start of the new campaign.

The Durban-based outfit will announce Johnson's assistant by the end of the week.

At the same time, Usuthu confirmed that they have parted ways with Joey Antipas and his assistant Prince Matore.

General manager Lunga Sokhela thanked Antipas and Matore for their contribution to the club and wished them well.

“We’d like to wish Mr Antipas and Matore the best of luck in their future endeavors. We thank them for their time spent with us,” Sokhela told the AmaZulu website.