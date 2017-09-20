AmaZulu – Bidvest Wits Preview: Defending champions visit fellow strugglers Usuthu

Usuthu host the defending champions on Wednesday night, eager to return to winning ways after losing their last league encounter

AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits will lock horns at the King Zwelithini Stadium with both sides desperate to move up the log table.

As for the hosts, they just come off a 4-1 defeat to neighbours Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu Natal Derby on Sunday.

Wits had to rely on Egyptian striker Amr Gamal's late strike to force a draw away to Kaizer Chiefs in their previous encounter.

Usuthu will be buoyed by their good home form since they returned to the elite league at the start of the season.

They have garnered four points so far and are yet to lose at gome after holding the impressive early pace-setters Maritzburg United to a draw last Wednesday.

Coach Cavin Johnson insists they were not overawed against Arrows, but were just unfortunate to end up on the losing side.

However, they intend to redeem themselves against fellow strugglers Wits.

“The scoreline doesn’t tell you what it’s all about. In one moment I thought we did well in the first half. When you hit the bar... and I think the goalkeeper made two fantastic saves, but there’s no time to complain‚ there’s time for recovery. The next game is against Bidvest Wits. So, we’ve got to make sure we carry on fighting,” Johnson told the media.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt saluted his new boy Gamal, who appears to have taken like a duck to water after scoring in back-to-back matches.

“I don’t think he’s prolific but he is a fantastic footballer. You saw him [against Chiefs]. I think he managed to hold the ball well in critical areas for us‚” Hunt said.

The last time these two met in the league, both had a share of the pie, with Wits winning 2-0 at home and Usuthu registering a 3-1 win in KZN during the 2014/15 campaign.

Wits however, have an impressive head-to-head record, winning 20 of the 53 league matches since 1985 whereas Usuthu managed only 13 wins with 20 matches ending in draws.