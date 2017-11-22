AmaZulu – Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Usuthu welcome a wounded Amakhosi to Umlazi

Usuthu welcome a wounded Amakhosi to the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday

AmaZulu will be looking to avenge their 3-0 Telkom Knockout defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last month when the two sides meet in Wednesday’s Premiership action.

The league fortunes of both sides have not yet reached the level many expected, but Wednesday’s showdown is a chance for either of them to remedy their Premiership situation.

10-man Amakhosi went down 1-0 on Saturday to Bidvest Wits, bowing out of the Telkom Knockout, and come into the game as a wounded lion that opposing coach Cavin Johnson is very concerned about.

“We must be aware that even with 10 men Chiefs were still very much in contention for the game on Saturday,” Johnson told the media.

After being thoroughly outplayed in the cup clash last month, the KZN side doesn’t want to end up being spectators of Amakhosi.

“We don’t go to the game to be the fans to watch Chiefs,” Johnson said.

The former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United coach could well recall the impact of Michael Morton and Ovidy Karuru to bring stability to the middle and in attack.

In addition they will bank on the scoring form of Rhulani Manzini accompanied by veterans Siyabonga Nomvete and Mabhuti Khenyeza.

The visitors league form at this moment have been disappointing. After 10 games, they have managed only three wins.

Therefore the importance of a win in Umlazi is paramount as they will move closer to the early pacesetters. Though their campaign so far has been troubled with injuries and suspensions.

Goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune is a doubtful starter following an allergic illness on Tuesday, while Wiseman Meyiwa’s hard-running presence in midfield will be missed following his suspension.

Regardless though, coach Steve Komphela can still call upon the likes of Bernard Parker, Gustavo Paez and Joseph Molangoane to make things happen for them.

The last time Usuthu got the better of the Amakhosi came as far back as the 2006/07 season under the management of Brazilian Julio Cesar Leal.

There have been 52 league matches played between the two sides since 1985, with the Amakhosi winning 33 to Usuthu’s seven while 12 ended in draws.

Johnson’s men have won only five of their 25 home matches against the Glamour Boys, with 13 defeats in the process.