AmaZulu ready to battle Orlando Pirates for Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Asavela Mbekile

Interest in the hard-working player is said to be mounting and he's likely to leave the Brazilians during the current Transfer Window

AmaZulu FC have reportedly joined Orlando Pirates in the race for Mamelodi Sundowns utility man Asavela Mbekile.

Usuthu, who are back in the top flight league after purchasing Thanda Royal Zulu's PSL status, have been very busy in the current Transfer Window.

On Friday, AmaZulu announced the signing of Chippa United striker Rhulani Manzini in a swap deal involving Ayabulela Konqobe, who joined the Chilli Boys.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants have now set the sights on Sundowns defender-come-midfielder Mbekile, who is believed to be on the radar of Pirates.

The 30-year-old player was used as a seldom-used backup last season - making only five league appearances for Pitso Mosimane's side.

Mbekile is reportedly open to leaving Sundowns for a club where he will get regular game-time and resurrect his career in order to cement his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The former Moroka Swallows and Chippa United midfielder was included in the South Africa squad for the recent 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers against Zambia.

He has one year left on his contract with the Brazilians and it remains to be seen whether the club will consider to selling him to either Usuthu or Bucs during the current Transfer Window.