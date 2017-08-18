AmaZulu sign former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players

AmaZulu have snapped up Simphiwe Mtsweni and Tebogo Moerane, who were once on the books of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively.
Mtsweni, who is a left-back, joined Free State Stars midway through last season, but he was released by the club two months ago after failing to make a single competitive appearance for Ea Lla Koto.
Fellow left-back Moerane found it difficult to break into the Wits starting line-up last season and he parted ways with the club after his contract was not renewed at the end of June, 2017.
A club statement read: "AmaZulu have completed the signing of Tebogo Moerane (23) and Simphiwe Mtsweni and who both signed 2 and a half year deals after a short assessment with the KZN club."
Moerane, who is 21, is stated that he was pleased to have secured a deal with the KwaZulu-Natal giants when the speaking to the club's official website.
“I’m happy I can get a chance to play again at AmaZulu. I was welcomed very well by the senior players and I feel at home,” he said.
The 23-year-old Mtsweni is eager to ensure that Usuthu retain their status in the PSL at the end of the 2017/18 season.
“I’m here to work and I’m happy because I feel at home," he said.
“We’re going to do our best to make the supporters happy by taking AmaZulu to where they belong," Mtsweni concluded.