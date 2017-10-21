AmaZulu striker Siyabonga Nomvethe becomes PSL's all-time goalscorer

The 39-year-old surpassed Daniel Mudau's record of 110 goals to become the all-time PSL goalscorer

AmaZulu striker Siyabonga Nomvethe struck against Mamelodi Sundowns to become the league's all-time top goalscorer with 111 goals.

Nomvethe went into the encounter in Tshwane level with retired striker Daniel Mudau on 110 goals, but after coming on a second half substitute, he pulled Usuthu level in the 79th minute in a match which Usuthu went on to win 2-1.

The veteran striker made his PSL debut exactly 20 years ago whilst on the books of the now defunct African Wanderers.

He later joined Kaizer Chiefs where he had scored 42 goals in 79 appearances prior to his joining Serie A outfit Udinese in 2001.

Nomvethe spent four years in Europe between 2001 and 2005, before returning home to sign for Orlando Pirates.

He spent less than a year at the Buccaneers as Danish side Aalborg BK snapped him up on a three-year deal.

Upon his return from Europe in 2009, Nomvethe joined Moroka Swallows, and despite being in the twilight of his football career, he still played like a youngster.

He scored 53 goals in 149 appearances for the Dube Birds, and won the league's top goalscorer with 20 goals during the 2011/12 season.

When Swallows got relegated, Nomvethe returned to the KwaZulu Natal province to sign for AmaZulu.

Meanwhile, Nomvethe's teammate at AmaZulu, Mabhuti Khenyeza, has moved to third in the all-time goalscoring charts after netting the winner against his former club, Sundowns, on Saturday night.

Khenyeza, 35, is level with Manuel Bucuane on 104 PSL goals, and seven behind his teammate Nomvethe.