Ambani: Cecafa should be for local-based players

Ambani believes the local-based players will be given chance to represent the country in forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge

AFC Leopards U-20 coach Boniface Ambani believes the local-based players will be given the chance to represent the country in forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge.

According to the former Kenyan striker, the competition will give these players a chance to develop and mature in football. "It is my hope that none of the foreign-based players will be involved in this competition.

"This is a competition that gives an opportunity to the coach to gauge the potential of the local players and later on give deserving ones a chance to play in more serious matches.

"Kenya has a chance of winning this tournament considering the fact that it will be played at home," Ambani told Goal.

The competition begins on the November 25 with Bukhungu, Afraha and Moi Stadiums set to be host venues.