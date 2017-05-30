Ambani: Promoted Nakumatt to reinforce in mid-transfer window

The shoppers are aiming at finishing inside the top five in its debut season in the top tier

Promoted side Nakumatt FC are lying in seventh position with 19 points after managing five wins, four draws and four defeats.

The team is aiming at finishing inside the top five in its debut season in the top tier as earlier revealed by Secretary General Albert Wesonga. To realize that, assistant coach Fred Ambani says the shoppers will have to strengthen in the forthcoming transfer window.

"The first leg has been fair, we have been giving our best and after a poor start we are heading somewhere. Yes, we will make some two or three quality signings because our main aim is to continue posting positive result. We have to be ready, suppose one or two players might also want to leave," Ambani told Goal.

"We are not that satisfied with our current position, and that is why we want to do our best and surge upwards."

Nakumatt defeated Mathare United 2-1 in their league match played last weekend.