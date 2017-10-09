Ambani: ‘Selfie generation failing Harambee Stars!’

Boniface Ambani has slammed Harambee Stars players for their laziness on the pitch after they lost to Iraq and Thailand

Former Kenya international striker Boniface Ambani has slammed Harambee Stars players for their laziness on the pitch.

Stars fell 2-1 and 1-0 to Iraq and Thailand respectively in friendly matches played last week. The outspoken AFC Leopards U-20 coach says the technical bench should not be blamed for the misdeeds of the players.

"All these players want are selfies, to show the world where they are, but in real sense they are doing nothing. How can you lose two matches in a row, against teams that are so much beatable? That is an opportunity to expose your talent to the world, but it is not happening.

"Sometimes we cannot blame the coach, he has done his best only to be let down by the players."

It is the first time, since March last year that Kenya, under coach Stanley Okumbi, has lost two matches in a row.