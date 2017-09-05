Ambani: It was shame for Kenya to lose to U-21

Goals by youngsters Belaamri Youssef and Hamza Hanouri were enough to hand Morocco U-21 a 2-0 win on Monday night

AFC Leopards junior coach Boniface Ambani has hit out at Harambee Stars side that fell to a Moroccan U-21 side on Monday.

Goals by youngsters Belaamri Youssef and Hamza Hanouri were enough to hand their team a 2-0 win. Ambani says the result is a wake-up call for the local administration, and it is an eye opener as far as structures are concerned.

"It is really shameful to see our senior team, a team that will represent millions of Kenyans in Chan competition fall to the U-21, it is humiliating. But again, it shows where we lie in terms of structures, some countries are way beyond us and that is a wake-up call.

"The coaches should work harder and get a team that is able to grind results as well as make the entire country proud."

The 'Chan' team was under Musa Otieno, who was assisted by Wazito FC head coach Frank Ouna.