America's National Women's Soccer League is nearing its very British conclusion

Most English people go to Orlando for Disney World, but there is nothing Mickey Mouse about the ambitions of Paul Riley and Mark Parsons. The two will be in America’s fun capital on Saturday coaching opposing teams in the final of America’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) – the leading domestic competition in women’s football.

Riley, a 54-year-old Liverpudlian, has been in the US since going there to play college football as a teenager. He coaches North Carolina Courage FC, reigning champions and already winners of the regular season Shield.

Parsons is 31, from Cranleigh in rural Surrey. Having failed to make it into Woking’s first XI he quit football at 18 to fit car stereos and alarms. Drawn back into the sport as a community coach with Chelsea he is now at Portland Thorns, women’s football’s best-supported club. Adding spice is the fact Thorns fired Riley two years ago, then lost 4-3 to him in last season’s play-offs.

This is not quite a re-match. Last season’s title was won by New York Western Flash, based near the Niagara Falls tourist town of Buffalo. In January the NWSL franchise was bought, rebranded as North Carolina Courage and moved 500 miles south to Raleigh.

