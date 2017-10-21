America dreaming of a home-grown F1 champion to make US Grand Prix a national institution

The true litmus test of Liberty Media’s star-spangled stewardship of Formula One has arrived. Purists prefer Monza, historians adore Monaco, but for Chase Carey, the Irish-born American who now runs the sport, the ultimate expression of his F1 vision comes tomorrow on the plains of south Texas. This year’s United States Grand Prix promises to be as much a race as a Fourth of July parade crossed with Coachella, as Lewis Hamilton competes for top billing against everybody from Justin Timberlake to the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleading troupe.

Even Michael Buffer, he of boxing’s “let’s get ready to rumble” shtick, has been enlisted to announce all 20 drivers on the grid. As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas. In the state where hotel rooms are the size of Swiss cantons and where the average food portion would overwhelm a Great Dane, Liberty are orchestrating their most lavish spectacle yet. A conversation with Bobby Epstein, the private investor who runs Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, reveals plenty about the calibre of entertainment here. “Sorry,” he says, turning his phone off, “I’m just waiting to see if Stevie Wonder’s guys are going to come through for us.”

Since 2012, when the US Grand Prix switched from Indianapolis to this attractive track on the outskirts of Texas’s fourth largest city, the event has burgeoned. Crowds along Fourth Street, the main downtown drag, are comparable to those who flock here for the South by Southwest festival in March. “Austin is unique – the central core of the city is so tight that when the grand prix is here, it takes over the whole town,” Epstein explains. “Within a six-block area, you could have 60 different bands playing.”

From this snapshot, one might deduce that F1 in the US has never been in ruder health. The energy of the city on race weekend is intoxicating – “I like it here in Austin,” said Keith Richards, when the Rolling Stones played one night, “anybody got a room?” – but the truer picture is more complicated. For all the sparkly packaging, tomorrow's grand prix will not even be the biggest draw in Texas tomorrow , with the Cowboys due to host the Washington Redskins. The crowd of 80,000 falls some way short, too, of the 105,000 Austin college gridiron fanatics who watched the University of Texas Longhorns take on Oklahoma State yesterday.