America dreaming of a home-grown F1 champion to make US Grand Prix a national institution
The true litmus test of Liberty Media’s star-spangled stewardship of Formula One has arrived. Purists prefer Monza, historians adore Monaco, but for Chase Carey, the Irish-born American who now runs the sport, the ultimate expression of his F1 vision comes tomorrow on the plains of south Texas. This year’s United States Grand Prix promises to be as much a race as a Fourth of July parade crossed with Coachella, as Lewis Hamilton competes for top billing against everybody from Justin Timberlake to the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleading troupe.
Even Michael Buffer, he of boxing’s “let’s get ready to rumble” shtick, has been enlisted to announce all 20 drivers on the grid. As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas. In the state where hotel rooms are the size of Swiss cantons and where the average food portion would overwhelm a Great Dane, Liberty are orchestrating their most lavish spectacle yet. A conversation with Bobby Epstein, the private investor who runs Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, reveals plenty about the calibre of entertainment here. “Sorry,” he says, turning his phone off, “I’m just waiting to see if Stevie Wonder’s guys are going to come through for us.”
Since 2012, when the US Grand Prix switched from Indianapolis to this attractive track on the outskirts of Texas’s fourth largest city, the event has burgeoned. Crowds along Fourth Street, the main downtown drag, are comparable to those who flock here for the South by Southwest festival in March. “Austin is unique – the central core of the city is so tight that when the grand prix is here, it takes over the whole town,” Epstein explains. “Within a six-block area, you could have 60 different bands playing.”
From this snapshot, one might deduce that F1 in the US has never been in ruder health. The energy of the city on race weekend is intoxicating – “I like it here in Austin,” said Keith Richards, when the Rolling Stones played one night, “anybody got a room?” – but the truer picture is more complicated. For all the sparkly packaging, tomorrow's grand prix will not even be the biggest draw in Texas tomorrow , with the Cowboys due to host the Washington Redskins. The crowd of 80,000 falls some way short, too, of the 105,000 Austin college gridiron fanatics who watched the University of Texas Longhorns take on Oklahoma State yesterday.
Epstein, a soft-spoken figure who chooses his words carefully, does not downplay the scale of the task. “Without this circuit and this grand prix, F1 would be largely irrelevant in this country,” he says. In the sports pages of USA Today, F1 has scarcely merited a mention, with most national motorsport interest trained upon the Nascar race in Kansas. One conspicuous problem is the absence of an American driver. Haas have persisted with the difficult enterprise of growing a US team but their two drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, are anonymous to the target audience. “If we had a US champion, the number of F1 fans would go up tenfold,” says Epstein.
In this, the world’s most saturated sports market, F1 has had a torturous gestation. In 2005, the US Grand Prix was perhaps the most peculiar race in living memory, as all seven teams running Michelin tyres withdrew their cars after the formation lap, amid fears that the rubber would not cope with the steep banking of the Brickyard’s final turn. This triggered a farce, with just six cars of 20 starting, that threatened to sink F1’s image here for good. When Michael Schumacher won, outraged fans hurled bottles on to the asphalt.
In Dallas in 1984, the occasion was similarly ill-starred as crowds wilted in 100-degree July heat and the track’s temporary surface began to melt. The spectacle of Nigel Mansell trying to push his damaged Lotus-Renault over the line, only to collapse from exhaustion, summed up the oppressive misery of it all.
For Epstein, in the stands with a friend that day as a 19-year-old, it was an object lesson in how not to stage a grand prix. “We were on flat ground next to a straight, and all I could see was a car going by really fast,” he says. “It is the reason why, in Austin, we have created elevation, putting fans in a position where they can see 10 turns from every seat.”
Epstein recognises, though, that he cannot rely solely on F1 aficionados to keep his 1,500-acre site flourishing. “We wouldn’t survive,” he says. “Look at the numbers: there are 167 million NFL fans. In our case, there are one million F1 fans in the US – I am expected to attract 10 per cent of them? That would be like the NFL attracting 16 million fans to one place. We have to create something else that people want to be a part of.”
A constant Liberty refrain this year, since the media conglomerate completed a takeover from Bernie Ecclestone, has been the need to develop each race into a week-long extravaganza. On this front, Austin sets the template, having persuaded Taylor Swift to perform last year amid the kind of hoopla that would flatter a Super Bowl. But there are worries in Texas that F1’s owners are looking elsewhere. Liberty’s view is a that a destination race, ideally on a street circuit framed by the photogenic backdrop of New York, Las Vegas and Miami, would resonate with television viewers more powerfully.
Epstein acknowledges that such competition could prove a problem. “If the number of fans doesn’t grow but the number of races does, then clearly it would be painful,” he says. He understands better than most that despite Austin’s runaway success, F1’s grander American dream is still waiting to take off.