Americans Abroad: Chandler scores in MOTM performance, Williams makes EPL debut

The Bundesliga season does not start until next week, but the DFB-Pokal ensured it was still a fairly busy weekend for Americans in Germany.

The big piece of news among the Americans was a negative one — John Brooks went down with a leg injury in his competitive debut for Wolfsburg and was substituted off in the first half of a 1-0 win over Eintracht Norderstedt. With World Cup qualifiers so close at hand, Brooks’ status is anything but certain for the crucial clash against Costa Rica on Sept. 1.

There was good news for other Americans however. Timmy Chandler delivered Eintracht Frankfurt’s opener against Erndtebruck in his club’s 3-0 victory and earned man of the match honors. The caveat is Chandler's side was facing a team from Germany’s fourth division, but Frankfurt did spend nearly 70 minutes down a man.

Chandler's performance comes at a potentially crucial time. DeAndre Yedlin missed Newcastle United's Premier League opener with a hamstring injury sustained in early August and may not be fit in time for the qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras. The right backs at the Gold Cup were Graham Zusi and Eric Lichaj and while they each had moments, both have question marks about their viability in the right-back role for the national team.

Brooks limps off in Wolfsburg debut

Chandler is certainly no stranger to question marks either — he's had them since before he fully committed to the U.S. in 2013. But with that said, he is the right back who plays against the highest level of competition week in and week out. He performed well in the Bundesliga last season. On the basis of club play, it is hard to argue he is not the top option if Yedlin is unable to go.

And while it may not have come against top competition, a goal this week doesn't hurt his cause.

The fullback wasn’t the only American to find the net in the German cup this weekend. Bobby Wood buried a penalty for Hamburg — but that was the only goal for his side in a bitter 3-1 defeat to 10-man third-tier side Osnabruck.

It was an inauspicious start for Wood and Hamburg, who had a memorable last-gasp win over Wolfsburg to get to safety in the Bundesliga last season. Dropping a Pokal match against a lower-division club that was short a man is not going inspire confidence Hamburg will do much better in 2017-18.

PL DEBUTS FOR HUDDERSFIELD, WAGNER, WILLIAMS

View photos David Wagner Huddersfield Town More

Huddersfield Town made its historic debut in the Premier League on Saturday and with it, a pair of Americans got their first taste of life in England's top flight.

Former U.S. international David Wagner was at the helm for Huddersfield and saw his side walk away with an impressive 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace. Not only was the win emphatic, it also came on the road at Selhurst Park.

Wagner's job of keeping Huddersfield up this season will be difficult, but it's hard to imagine the first game going much better.

Danny Williams had to wait a little longer for his Premier League bow, coming on for Huddersfield for the final 33 minutes of the match.

A night for milestones in MLS

While he did not score a goal, the performance will be still one to remember for Williams, who, despite being a midfielder, entered the game in an unfamiliar role of right back.

Read More