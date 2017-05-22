Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic wins penalty as Dortmund finishes third

As Borussia Dortmund heads toward the end of the season, it looks as if Christian Pulisic has settled into his role as an impact substitute off the bench. He did not start any of Dortmund’s last three Bundesliga contents, though he certainly made his presence felt in his side’s 4-3 comeback win over Werder Bremen.

Pulisic drew a late penalty, which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished, to give Dortmund three points. The victory ensured third place for the club, and a guaranteed spot in the Champions League group stages for next season.

Dortmund has one match remaining — the DFB-Pokal final against Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt. The game has plenty on it beside silverware, with Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel’s job security uncertain. On the other side, Frankfurt would get into the Europa League with a victory.

USA Under-20s impressive in World Cup opener

One way or the other, it looks like one American will have plenty to celebrate as attention is turned toward the international action this summer.

WOOD AND HAMBURG FIND SAFETY

View photos Bobby Wod Hamburg Wolfsburg Bundesliga 052017 More

Perhaps the biggest drama on the final Bundesliga matchday of the season was who would be the unlucky side which ended up in the relegation playoff. Bobby Wood and Hamburg were in the spot to begin the day, but a victory over Wolfsburg would ensure safety for another year.

Winless in its last five coming into the contest, it looked like Hamburg was doomed early on after Wolfsburg jumped out to an early one-goal edge. But the hosts rallied as high pressure allowed Wood to recover the ball and play a pass to Lewis Holtby, who found Filip Kostic for the equalizer.

That still was not enough however, and with 10 minutes left in the contest, it looked as if Hamburg would fall just short. But in the 88th minute, Kostic found Luca Waldschmidt for a header that put the hosts in front. Hamburg held on for the 2-1 win, which preserved their status in the Bundesliga for another season. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg, where U.S. player McKinze Gaines is a youth prospect, will have to face Eintracht Braunschweig in the relegation playoff to keep its status for another season.

For Wood, this ensures that he’ll remain in the top division regardless of whether or not he stays at Hamburg. Given his recent injury problems, that bit of security will certainly be welcome.

TIJUANA TRIO BOW OUT

View photos Paul Arriola Club Tijuana Liga MX 052117 More

