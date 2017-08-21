Americans Abroad: Pulisic starts Bundesliga off with a bang

The Christian Pulisic hype train in the United States is already going full throttle, but it may have found even another gear after Borussia Dortmund’s opening day win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Starting for Dortmund, Pulisic did not wait long to make a big impact in the contest. In the 22nd minute he delivered a perfectly placed shot from the edge of the area to give Dortmund its first goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Then in the second half, he hit a perfect low cross across the face of goal that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got on the end of to make it 3-0, which is how the game finished.

Pulisic had shown well in preseason, right through the Super Cup against Bayern Munich — a game during which he also opened the scoring with a good individual effort. But that was preseason — Saturday’s performance came when it really counted and made a positive impression on new Dortmund manager Peter Bosz, even if Pulisic himself would only give his goal a B grade.

"I am really satisfied, 3-0 In Wolfsburg is a great result,” Bosz said in comments published on Dortmund’s official website. “Overall it was a very good team performance. Christian Pulisic is still very young, but did really well today — and not just because of his goal. He was all over the pitch, created lots of dangerous situations and played really well.”

The teenager has done well in the last year to make himself a solid rotation player for Dortmund, starting important matches while also delivering as an impact substitute. But the opportunity may well be there for even more this season.

Beyond his maturation, the Ousmane Dembele transfer saga gives Pulisic, who at times has been in the talented young Frenchman’s shadow, a bigger spotlight. Should Dembele depart for Barcelona, Pulisic’s performance Saturday suggests he could slot into a similar creative role from a wide position.

Even if Dembele stays, he may not be re-integrated into the side until after the transfer deadline. That gives Pulisic more time to prove himself capable of a more important role.

So strap in, 2017-18 could be an exciting one for the American playmaker.

GOALS IN GERMANY

Pulisic was not the only American to find the back of the net in Germany this weekend. He was, however, the only one to do so in the top flight.

Haji Wright, a 19-year-old on loan from Schalke, got his first professional goal in SV Sandhausen’s 4-0 victory over Dynamo Dresden.

Also finding the back of the net, twice, was 25-year-old Jann George, who delivered for Jahn Regensburg in a 4-2 win over Ingolstadt. If you’re unfamiliar with George, you’re likely not alone — the Nuremberg-born attacker has been working away in the fourth division of Germany for much of his career.

George made it up to the 3.Liga last year with Jahn Regensburg and bagged 10 goals in the league, helping the side go up to the 2.Bungesliga. And he’s not missed a beat at the higher level, scoring three goals in three league games so far.

