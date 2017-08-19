Americans lead Solheim Cup after dominating Europeans

Team USA's title defence started on the right note after dominating Friday's four-balls against visiting Europe.

Defending champions the United States made a strong start against Europe in the Solheim Cup, taking a 5.5-2.5 lead in Iowa.

After consecutive Solheim Cup defeats to Europe, USA won the biennial women's tournament in Germany two years ago.

The Americans moved a step closer to defending their crown thanks to a clean sweep of Friday's four-balls at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Europe – led by captain Annika Sorenstam – started strong by edging the morning foursomes 2.5-1.5 thanks to Anna Nordqvist/Georgia Hall (3 and 1 against Paula Creamer/Austin Ernst) and Karine Icher/Catriona Matthew (1up over Stacy Lewis/Gerina Piller).

Danielle Kang and Lizette Lalas had gone 1up against Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson, while Melissa Reid/Charley Hull versus Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson was halved.

That is as good as it got for the Europeans as Team USA dominated the four-balls in front of their home fans.

There was no blue on the scoreboard as Michelle Wie/Kang (3 and 1), Angel Yin/Lalas (6 and 5), Brittany Lincicome/Brittany Lang (3 and 2) and Lewis/Piller (2 and 1) all triumphed.