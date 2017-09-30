Amiens president points finger at Lille ultras

Lille fans have been blamed after a safety barrier collapsed at the game with Amiens on Saturday.

Amiens president Bernard Joannin has pointed the finger of blame squarely at Lille fans after a safety barrier collapsed during Saturday's Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Licorne.

Twenty six fans were injured, four seriously, following the incident that occurred shortly after Fode Ballo-Toure had put Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead in the 15th minute.

Lille fans rushed down to the front of their section to celebrate with the visiting players, prompting a safety barrier to give way, hurling people into a concreted area behind the advertising hoardings.

Emergency services were swiftly on the scene to attend to the injured, with the match later abandoned.

At a hastily-arranged press conference, Joannin was clear in his thoughts, telling reporters: "Football must be a celebration and the police warned us that 200 very angry ultras were in the section reserved for Lille fans and they launched themselves in a disorderly way - more than 500 people - on this barrier which was in perfect condition."

Unsurprisngly, the Lille contingent saw it differently, director general Marc Ingla tweeting: "We are thinking first and foremost of our supporters.

"But LOSC have the right to question the conditions and security proposed for our supporters by the club and stadium in Amiens."