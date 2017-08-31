Amiens sign Ivory Coast’s Lacina Traore on loan from Monaco

The Unicorns have secured the service of the 27-year-old from the Stade Louis II for the entire season on a temporary deal

Ivory Coast international Lacina Traore has joined Amiens from Ligue rivals, Monaco on a season-long loan deal.

The forward spent the first the first half of the 2016-17 campaign with CSKA Moscow before joining La Liga side, Sporting Gijon in January where he scored two goals in eight league games.

Traore’s signing offers attacking options for coach Christophe Pélissier who already has DR Congo’s Gael Kakuta and Senegal’s Moussa Konate in his books.

The 27-year-old who was part of the victorious 2015 Africa Cup of Nations team had previously played for CFR Cluj, Anzhi Makhachkala, Everton and Kuban' Krasnodar.