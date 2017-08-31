Amiens sign Lacina Traore from Monaco

The Abidjan born forward is heading on loan for a second successive campaign

Ligue 1 newcomers Amiens have completed the signing for striker Lacina Traore on a season long loan from Monaco.

The Ivorian attacker becomes the second signing in two days for Amiens after they announced the signing of Togolese international Serge Gakpe from Genoa on Wednesday.

L'@AmiensSC est fier d'annoncer l'arrivée de Lacina Traoré en prêt pour une saison en provenance de l'@AS_Monaco . pic.twitter.com/01PljfsVZV — Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) August 31, 2017

Traore spent the previous campaign in Spain where he featured six times for relegated Primeira Division side Sporting Gijon.

He also endured an awful loan spell with Everton in 2014.

The Picardy club are now expected to complete their third African signing with reports that Vitoria Guimaraes has accepted their offer for South African midfielder Bongani Zungu.