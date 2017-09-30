Amiens v Lille match abandoned after fans injured when safety barrier collapses

French police officers and members of stadium staff stand by rescuers as they take care of wounded supporters: AFP/Getty Images

At least 18 football fans have been injured after a security barrier collapsed during a Ligue 1 match between Amiens and Lille.

The barrier collapsed at the front of a stand containing away supporters of Lille as they celebrated their side scoring in the 16th minute, it was reported.

Three people are in a serious condition.

Amiens tweeted: "Our hearts are with the injured. We hope they are not very seriously hurt."

Amiens' Stade de la Licorne holds about 12,000 people.

The match was abandoned and the stadium evacuated following a security meeting.



