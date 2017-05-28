Amini & Ikonomidis preserve Danish Superliga status with AGF

Victory over Viborg in a crucial play-off encounter means that the duo will get the chance to grace the top-flight again in the 2017-18 campaign

Mustafa Amini helped AGF to preserve their Danish Superliga status with a play-off victory over Viborg.

The Socceroos star, who made his senior international debut in March, was selected from the start in a must-win encounter.

He helped AGF to get off to the best possible start, with Morten Nicolas Rasmussen breaking the deadlock inside 10 minutes.

Amini was to pick up a yellow card in the 83rd minute as he looked to see things out, with a 1-0 win enough to keep his side in the top tier.

Chris Ikonomidis played no part in the contest, though, as his loan spell from Lazio comes to a close.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed regular game time this season, but now finds himself due back in Italy and facing another important decision regarding his future.