Amir Khan sends apologetic message to Anthony Joshua after claims of affair with wife are revealed as 'false'

Amir Khan has attempted to reconcile himself with Anthony Joshua after admitting that initial accusations of an extramarital affair between his wife, Faryal Makhdoom Khan, and the heavyweight British boxer were "all lies".

The 30-year-old accused Joshua last week of having a relationship with his wife after their recent break-up and posted a series of alleged messages between the boxer and Ms Khan on Twitter.

But Ms Khan later revealed that such messages were "fake" and revealed that all issues had been “cleared up with both teams”.

In light of such revelations, Khan tweeted Joshua that he was “glad all is cleared up” and admitted that he had “got angry like any man would”.

Joshua later responded that his apology had been “accepted”.

Khan first announced that he would be splitting with his wife last week following four years of marriage.

“So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai," he said. "Wish her all the best.”

@anthonyfjoshua glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best https://t.co/mYV3mdLtR6 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 11, 2017

The post appeared to suggest an amicable break-up, but Khan followed up with a series of messages accusing Ms Khan of having a relationship with 27-year-old Joshua following their break-up, and labelled her a “Golddigger”.

Alongside a picture of a separate conversation, Khan wrote: “Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer.

“Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to #disgusted.

“Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger.”

Joshua defended himself on Twitter, posting a video of the song ‘It Wasn’t Me’ by Shaggy before adding: “Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe.”

Khan has not fought since being knocked out by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May 2016, and was unsuccessful in his attempts to secure a fight with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao earlier this year. The Bolton-born boxer, who used to hold the WBA and IBF light-welterweight titles until he lost to Lamont Peterson and Danny Garcia in successive fights, has only boxed once a year since 2015.