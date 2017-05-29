Ammeh revels in Niger Tornadoes' win vs. MFM

The winger was on target in the win over the Olukoya Boys, and he credited the team's style of play for the amount of chances he is getting this season

Niger Tornadoes ' Wilfred Ammeh expresses delight in his goalscoring display as his team saw off MFM on Sunday.

Ammeh's opener in the pulsating encounter led the Ikon Allah Boys to a 3-0 victory over the Olukoya Boys.

"I have always wanted to score and help Tornadoes win games," Ammeh told Goal.

"It was nice to be back scoring again and helping my team defeat a tough customer. The game wasn't an easy one despite the huge scoreline. But it was a well-deserved match.

Also, the winger was glad about his side's newly adopted philosophy, saying: "We are playing more attacking football this season, so I am getting more chances. We are high on confidence and want to continue playing at this level.

"MFM attacked us with so much belief and that made the match very tough," he recalled.

"When Shittu Lawal dropped the ball to my feet I knew it was time to take a big risk. I shielded the ball to my stronger foot and curled it to the top corner."

"I was completely happy when the ball landed in the net. It was a made in heaven goal."

Ammeh has registered two goals and three assists in the league this season.