Among the Premier League's six top dogs, Liverpool's bite shows why Arsenal are the runt of the litter

Ahead of the opening weekend, these two sides were tipped by most pundits to be the two lesser members of the Premier League’s established ‘top six’. That may well still prove to be the case come the end of this long season, but with this 4-0 rout, Liverpool showed why Arsenal must be considered the runt of the litter.

On this display, Arsene Wenger’s side should not even feel assured of their place among that leading pack. Their supporters have put up with many displays as insipid as this in recent years, but here, against a side which shares similar hopes for the season ahead, the gap in quality felt wide and significant.

This was once a fixture that Liverpool supporters would look at and fear, but for the first time in years, it was treated was a sense of expectation on Merseyside. There was a confidence from the off and once Roberto Firmino opened the scoring early, that expectation of a comfortable victory never wavered. Strikes from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Strurridge gave the hosts a result befitting of their dominant display.

Wenger had welcomed Alexis Sanchez back into the fold but his best player was anonymous and ended up in tears on the substitutes’ bench. The few moments of danger Arsenal did fashion came from applying the slightest amount of pressure on a nervy Loris Karius, making his first competitive appearance since January. Simon Mignolet was left out of the match day squad, “rested” according to official accounts, but quite why four games in a fortnight precluded him from even sitting on the bench was unclear.

After the devastating midweek display that sealed their return to the Champions League proper, Liverpool picked up from where they left off. Emre Can’s third goal that night has since been touted as among the best in the club’s history and the midfielder created the hosts’ first clear-cut chance as part of another flowing move.

Finding space down the left, Can delivered a teasing, low cross to the far post that bamboozled Arsenal’s backline. Mohamed Salah was on the same wavelength and free to receive at the far post, but the Egyptian’s close-range effort was blocked by Cech. Liverpool should have been ahead.

When the opener eventually came it was more prosaic, but also a reminder of the versatility in this Liverpool attack. After Can sent Gomez in behind, the youngster’s cross was intelligently left by Salah and met by Firmino, who placed a header into the ground, the bounce carrying past a stretching Cech. It was a simple goal and suggested that more opportunities would soon follow.

Jordan Henderson, indeed, should have doubled their lead minutes later when he robbed a napping Mesut Ozil in the final third, but a one-two with Firmino sent him wide and his meek effort dribbled across the face of goal.

