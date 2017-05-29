Amoo blasts Shooting Stars' defence

The Oluyole Warriors suffered a second consecutive loss, and the gaffer bemoaned his side's approach when made to chase the ball by the Ortom Boys

Shooting Stars coach, Fatai Amoo expresses displeasure at his side's defending in their 3-0 loss to Lobi Stars on Sunday.

Amoo, who rued his team's negative start to the second half of the season, admits they lost to the Ortom Boys as a result of his team's poor defending.

Since the resumption of the Nigerian topflight, the Oluyole Warriors have lost two matches, conceding six goals in the process.

"We lost the game because we weren't solid in the defence, we weren't defending with purpose," Amoo told Goal.

"There's no way we won't have conceded the way we approached the game from the defence.

"We started the second round negatively, we've lost twice, conceded six goals and only scored once, that means we have to double our effort to really keep a clean sheet.in the defence and score goals in the attack."

Amoo, however, differs from pointing accusing fingers to any member of his side, saying: "The team tried their best but it wasn't just enough. I can't condemn any member of the team.

"We have to take these results the way it came and then encourage the boys to do more, this isn't time to blame anyone, it's a collective responsibility.

"There are positives in the games we've played so far but we have to quickly see how we can change the tide. Our focus shifts to our next match against Sunshine Stars, it's a derby and we have to get the three points at stake," he concluded.